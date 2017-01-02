Victim Reacts to Wheeling Island Fire

Several homes are either destroyed or damaged on Wheeling Island after a massive fire early Monday morning.

According to the Wheeling Fire Department, the 2-alarm fire started at 61 Virginia Street just after midnight and quickly spread through the row of houses. In total, six homes were damaged, three of them extensively.

Carl Spencer lives at 65 Virginia Street. He tells 7News his first instinct was to get his roommate, their 13 dogs, and himself out of the house.

"Just threw on a pair of pants, grabbed whatever shoes were closest to me and just started getting dogs out of the house. That was my main priority, everybody out and then if the house got saved then I could probably get some stuff. If not, I got people around who are willing to help out," said Spencer.

Spencer told 7News he heard an explosion, then about a half hour later screaming outside, then saw the flames and smoke.

PIO Philip Stahl said, "It was like a domino effect. It went right down the block to 63, 65, and 69. The further down the block you went, the less damage it was. So, we do know at least three, possibly four of the homes are severely damaged, most likely a total loss."

Stahl said the fire is another reminder of winter fire safety. Only use space heaters when you're at home, and don't overload your extension cords. Stahl said, "A lot of them homes in this area are old. The wiring will heat up because the wiring wasn't made to service heaters in 2017."

Stahl also said it's another reminder of the importance of having a smoke detector, "We had sadly a fatality a couple of months ago where smoke detectors were not present. So please, spend the 10 dollars that it is for a smoke detector, buy a couple of them, put them by your bedroom, in your kitchen area, because they could potentially save your life."

Smoke detectors did save lives during this fire. Carl Spencer said he's very thankful for that as he tries to stay positive for the future, "At least nobody got hurt. Yeah, it's a tragedy for the beginning of the New Year, but it gives me a whole new clean slate to start over on."

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance based on immediate need for the families.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Wheeling Fire Department will continue their investigation.