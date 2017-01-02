Wheeling Woman Arrested During Traffic Stop

A woman from Wheeling is behind bars after a traffic stop in Bellaire.

According to police, Ashley Nicole Phillips, 28, was arrested when she gave her mothers name and information to police while she was pulled over. Officers said when they finally figured out who Phillips was, they realized she was Driving Under Suspension and had three outstanding warrants for fleeing and eluding, reckless operation, and various traffic violations from 2015.

Police said while Phillips was being booked into the Belmont County Jail, officers found she was also hiding drug instruments.

The outstanding warrants from Belmont County Northern Division Court all had a no bond stipulation.