Colleagues, Students & Friends Remember Mark Nardone

It was a fitting farewell for a legend.

Coach Mark Nardone spent his career at Wheeling Park High School, so it was there that his family chose to hold his celebration of life.

Nardone, 54, died on Christmas Day after an 18-month battle with A.L.S.

It was a day of tributes, memories and stories.

They quoted "Nardone-isms."

"If you put these three words in your life--enthusiasm, determination and persistence--you can't lose," quoted Nardone's brother-in-law, Steve Boyd.

"And you can't put snakes in your back yard and expect them only to bite your neighbors!" Boyd also quoted, drawing laughter from the audience.

"Once in a while, he would slip up and say a cuss word in front of us," recalled Eric Mendenhall, the captain from Nardone's final team at Wheeling Park. "And then he'd tell us that it was OK, because it doesn't say you can't cuss in the Bible, so don't worry about it!"

Friends said Mark Nardone did everything fast, including drive to the beach.

"He's over there, vroom, vroom, vroom," described Mark Delbrugge, a lifelong friend whose family often vacationed with Nardone's. "I'd say wait a minute, we have to get these kids situated. And he'd say that we were losing valuable tanning time and we had to get going!"

They said Nardone preached the Four F's--Faith, Family, Football and Fitness.

Friends who visited him toward the end remembered his smile and his courage.

"He wrote on his computer, 'I can't eat, I can't drink and I can't talk.' But he also said, 'But you know I won't give up.' " recalled Gary Zelinski, retired coach.

There was a video, a bagpiper and a balloon launch.

It was an impressive tribute to a mentor, teacher, coach, husband, father and character.

Mark Nardone leaves behind a wife, three children and countless friends.