Commissioner Reacts to Minimum Wage Increase

Monday is Day Two of wage increases in the Buckeye State.

Ohio's minimum wage for non-tipped workers increased 5 cents Sunday, making the new minimum wage $8.15 per hour and tipped workers received a 3 cent raise to $4.08 per hour.

Belmont County Commissioner and small business owner Mark Thomas said he doesn't believe it will effect consumers or businesses all that much.

"The trend I've seen in the last couple of years is a lot of businesses already paying more than the minimum wage, so an increase of five cents to those businesses that generate over $299,000 of revenue is not going to be a huge difference. As we go into 2017, most employers in Ohio and in Belmont County will adjust accordingly and I don't think consumers will see much of a difference," Thomas said.

Other states also raising the minimum wage include California, Washington, New York, and Massachusetts.