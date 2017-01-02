Coal Production Rising at Local Mine

In the midst of a dying industry, one Ohio County coal mine seems to be thriving and making some strong strides toward a new year.

The Tunnel Ridge Mine, owned by Alliance Resource Partners, has increased their sales by 32% from July 1 through September 30, as compared to that same time in 2015.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration said more than 6.5 tons of coal were mined throughout 2016 for every employee hour worked at Tunnel Ridge. That's an increase of nearly 5.5% of coal mined per employee hour over 2015, as well.