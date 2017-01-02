A New Year Brings Newly Enacted Laws in Ohio

There are a number of new laws taking effect with the new year and here's a breakdown of what some of them are according to our sister station, WCMH.

The new laws in Ohio Cover a wide range of areas, from Education to driving. In terms of Education, Schools can no longer suspend or expel a student just for excessive truancy. Districts with truancy levels over 10 percent are required to implement an absence-intervention team in an attempt to avoid truancy charges. The Ohio Department of Education will no longer have to approve a district's plan to make up snow days or the "blizzard bags" that schools send to students' homes. Schools will work out a solution on their own.

When it comes to health, abortions are now banned after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It was 24 weeks, previously. Assisted suicide is now considered a third-degree felony and it is punishable by up to five years in prison. Health-insurance plans are now required to provide coverage for treatments of autism-spectrum disorders.

When we talk about animals this new law is now in effect, It if now a felony if you engage in cockfighting.

Drivers, If a traffic light does not detect your vehicle, you may drive through the intersection as long as you yield to oncoming traffic. A vehicle passing a bicycle must now give at least 3 feet of space.

And of course there is a new minimum wage, but let's not get too excited.

Cities can no longer try to raise the wage above the state minimum, which is $8.15 per hour in 2017, which is a nickel more than in 2016.