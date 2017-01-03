Judge To Decide On Contact Between Redford and Alleged Victim

A former Wheeling Police officer facing sexual abuse charges is expected back in court today.

A judge is set to decide whether to allow contact between former officer Phil Redford and the alleged victim in the case. Redford is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at the Linsly School while he was head of security there.

Initially a judge had said Redford and the alleged victim could have contact but a day later, special prosecutor Joe Barki filed a motion appealing the bond modification which was granted.

Redford and the alleged victim are reportedly engaged. We'll keep you updated on what the judge decides.