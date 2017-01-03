'Doubtful' that 2nd Eagle Cam Egg will Hatch

The egg that many across the country have been watching and waiting for to hatch, will probably not hatch.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, January 2nd, 2017 was the day 41 for the egg and there was still no pip in the egg. The average hatch window is usually between 34 and 40 days.

They say that this means it is doubtful that the egg will hatch.

Once the adult eagles decide the egg is not going to hatch they will move it to the side of the nest, bury it, or completely remove it from the area. If the egg is cracked, the adult eagles might eat it because the egg it provides calcium.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been watching Harriet and M15's nest since October 3rd, 2016, and they have been watching the eggs since November 28th, 2016.

E-9 hatched at 7:33 AM on December 31st, 2016. E-9 will gain approximately one pound every five days and be at half its adult body weight by day 30.