'No Contact' Order Continues for Former Wheeling Officer Accused of Sexual Abuse

A judge has maintained the 'no contact' order for a former Wheeling Police officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

In court on Tuesday, the judge said the magistrate did not have the authority to change Redford's bond and the no contact order between Redford and victim continues.

The prosecutor says Phil Redford and his now fiance's relationship started while he was head of security at her high school.

Redford and his fiancé were visibly upset after the ruling.

She wants the no contact order to be dropped. However, the prosecution believes it is in her best interest that it remains.

Redford's attorney says this is the most, quote, peculiar, case he has ever seen.

"It's important that we're able to go forward with our prosecution without any interference with any of the parties or any of the witnesses in this case," said special prosecutor Joe Barki.

"It seems like they're trying to go backward on this one. They've arrested him, and even the magistrate said in the hearing that he didn't see this going to trial at this particular point because there's no evidence," said defense attorney David Moye.

"I think the grand jury and the subsequent trial will speak to whether there is evidence in this case. I don't address specifics as to evidence in these matters. We let the jury consider that," said Barki.

After the hearing, the victim's family said they are satisfied with the judge's ruling.

Redford's attorney says they will be filing an appeal.

Redford remains out on his $100,000 bond.

The next Ohio County grand jury meets on Monday.

