House re-elects Republican Paul Ryan as speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) - Wisconsin Republican Paul Ryan has been re-elected to serve as speaker of the House during the 115th Congress.

He's been elected to his own full term as speaker after succeeding John Boehner in October 2015.

Ryan will lead the GOP charge to repeal President Barack Obama's signature health insurance law and cut taxes and regulation. Democrat Nancy Pelosi will serve as House minority leader.

