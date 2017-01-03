Local First Babies of the New Year Make Long-Awaited Appearance

We had to wait a while for the Ohio Valley's first baby of 2017, but Michael Edwin Bocek III is finally here.

Baby Mikey came into the world happy and healthy at 6-pounds, 12-ounces at 3:09 Monday afternoon.

"A little extra Christmas gift," said Michael Edwin Bocek.

"The best New Year's ever," mom Amanda added.

She said all of the attention is unexpected.

"We had him on the second, so you would figure, New Year first thing on the first, that morning. It's exciting and he's so perfect," said Amanda.

Mikey goes home this afternoon to big brother, 18-month-old Gavin, who is still unsure about the new addition to the family, and 4-year-old sister Dakota.

Amanda says her family is thrilled.

She has the only boys in her family in nearly two decades.

Her twin sister has three girls.

And she just has one will for this new baby as we head into this year of change in our country.

"Happy and healthy. That's all I could ever wish for any of my kids is happy and healthy," said Amanda.

The second baby of the New Year was born at Trinity Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital actually had four births on New Years Eve.