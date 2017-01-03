New Belmont County Commissioner Sworn In

The newest Belmont County commissioner, J.P. Dutton, took the oath of office.

Common Pleas Judge Frank Fregiato administered the oath, welcoming Dutton, his family and friends.

Dutton has been with Leonardo Technologies for nine years, doing public policy analysis, focusing on energy technologies in coal and natural gas.

Dutton said there are a number of issues facing the county commission this year.

"We're going to handle all those issues of the upcoming year and real excited about that opportunity," said Dutton. "I think we can see a lot more work in the energy sector, I think we can see more work on the infrastructure side, a lot of things. So we're very excited to hit the ground running."

Dutton holds a bachelors degree in finance and a masters in business administration.

He grew up in Flushing and is a Union Local graduate.

Dutton is married with three young children.