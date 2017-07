Charles Manson has been moved out of prison into a hospital.

According to TMZ, Manson left California's Corcoran State Prison on January 3rd, 2017, to get treatment for an undisclosed reason.

TMZ reports that he is at a Bakersfield hospital, around an hour away from the penitentiary where he will spend the rest of his life.

Manson is currently serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the infamous Manson Family murders in 1969.