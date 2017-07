An East Liverpool, Ohio woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing heroin in the Ohio Valley.

According to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Jividen, Amanda Elaine Wright, 31, was sentenced to 30 months incarceration on Tuesday.

Wright collaborated with other individuals to possess and distribute heroin in Hancock County.

She pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Heroin.”