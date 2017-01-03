Teen Believed to be Behind Crime Spree Now in Custody

There could be an end in sight for what police have deemed as a multi-jurisdictional crime spree involving a teen on the run.

Chief Deputy Rich Arthurs with the Brooke County Sheriff's Office said the male, 17, they believed was the criminal mastermind behind numerous stolen items, such as ATVs, and other vehicles from Marshall County to Brooke County, and even into Pennsylvania is now in custody.

Arthurs said the teen turned himself into juvenile authorities in Greene County, Pennsylvania and is expected to go court by the middle of the month.

