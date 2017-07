A Columbus woman was sentenced to almost three years in prison Tuesday for transporting stolen goods across state lines.

According to Acting United States Attorney, Betsy Jividen, Kasie Anne Morgan, 24, conspired to steal smartphones, tablets, headphones game stations and computers from stores in both West Virginia and Ohio.

The value of the stolen goods is estimated to be in excess of $500,000.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2016.