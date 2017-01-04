Future of Steubenville Club 106 To Be Discussed

Club 106 Owner Derek Smith will be in court in Jefferson County as officials discuss a permanently closing the club.

Smith has been found guilty on many occasions such as possession of drugs, child endangerment, and illegal sales of alcohol. He was even forced to close his club a few years ago for six months.

The club has also been the of many violent crimes. Smith had to testify in shooting and felonious assault cases happening inside his club.

That hearing is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in front of Judge Michelle Miller.

Stay with 7News for the latest