Violent Incidents with Police and Teenagers Go Viral

North Carolina authorities are investigating an eight second video circulating on social media this morning. The clip shows a school resource officer knocking a high school student to the ground.

A Roseville, North Carolina school resource officer seen in this video slamming a 15-year-old girl to the cafeteria floor has been placed on administrative leave.

"We will work diligently to review any and all pertinent information, so we can provide an accurate account of the events," said Chief Bobby Langston, of the Roseville Police Department

Police identified the officer as Ruben De Los Santo and say he was responding to a fight between two female students yesterday.

Another incident between a police officer and a teenager, this one in Philadelphia on New Year's Day is under investigation.

The altercation caught on video shows a female police officer sitting on top of a 16-year-old girl Johnnaa Pendelton and hitting her several times.

Officers were responding to a fight involving more than 30 people, and reports of someone with a weapon.

The Philadelphia Chief says the teen wasn't following police instructions and hit the officer several times, breaking her glasses.

"You cannot see the striking portion where the female admits that she struck the police officer," said Commissioner Richard Ross, Philadelphia Police.

Johnnaa says she has bruises and a concussion

The Philadelphia officer has been taken off active duty pending an investigation. Disorderly conduct charges against Johnnaa Pendleton were dropped last night. Police say the teenager initially admitted fault in a statement to investigators but is now denying she ever hit the officer.