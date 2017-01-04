Police: 6 overdoses since New Year's Eve in Wheeling

Authorities in Wheeling are calling the heroin problem in the city out of control.

Tuesday night there were three overdoses in the city on 13th, 14th and Walters Streets.

Officials with the Wheeling Police Department say from New Year's Eve until today, officers have responded to six overdoses in the city.

In 2016 police records show 101 overdoses. As a result of those overdoses, there were three deaths.

Sergeant Gregg McKenzie says that at this rate, the city is well on the way for more than 100 overdoses for 2017.

Drug use goes hand and hand with other crimes in Wheeling, McKenzie says. And the rates for breaking and entering and burglaries are not going down.

He says they are reviving overdose victims with Narcan.

"I can't stand here and say that some of these 101 overdoses from last year aren't repeat offenders, so I think that people are getting, they know that Narcan is out there, they know that if something bad happens there is a possibility of them getting revived, so some of them are choosing to do that more than once, knowing the risk," said Sergeant McKenzie.

McKenzie says the police are working to get the small drug dealers off our streets.