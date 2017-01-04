Wendy's wins Twitter beef, gets toasted by internet

By The Associated Press

Wendy's is winning kudos on social media for its amusing beef with a Twitter troll.

It started Monday when a Twitter user accused the fast food chain of lying about using "fresh, never frozen" beef for its hamburgers. After Wendy's reiterated its fresh beef policy, the user asked if the company delivered it raw on a hot truck. Wendy's rhetorically asked the user where cold things are stored that aren't frozen. The user responded with a claim that McDonald's served a better breakfast, to which Wendy's said , "You don't have to bring them into this just because you forgot refrigerators existed for a second there."

Our beef is way too cool to ever be frozen. ?? pic.twitter.com/QuXECJtlq5 — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 30, 2016

A number of Twitter users are praising Wendy's for the social media smack down, with some saying whoever runs the Wendy's account deserves a raise.

