New Year Brings Plans For Ohio County Schools

As the New Year gets under way, so does the second half of the school year in Ohio County.

School officials say they are looking closely at their maintenance and technology plans.

They have formed committees focusing on several goals and they say they'll be working toward them together.

"I've collaborated with our Board of Education, and Mr. (Rick) Jones and I each will be working on our goals and objectives. We'll be utilizing our teachers and community members and board members so that we can look at ways and opportunities to grow the system," said Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller.

Dr. Miller says they are steadily preparing for achievement tests in the spring.

She says they've been practicing and getting students ready in the classrooms.

She says they place a lot of focus on the objectives and standards.

And they want the students to feel comfortable when they go through testing.