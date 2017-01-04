Commissioner Eyes Possible Indoor Sports Facility in Belmont County

A Belmont County commissioner has an idea that's really catching fire on social media.

Mark Thomas would like to see an indoor soccer and sports facility built in Belmont County.

He says it would be great for economic development, bringing people in and creating commerce.

And that's not the only advantage.

Mark Thomas says he got the idea, just being a parent.

He often drives an hour and a half to see his daughter play soccer.

He and many other parents wish there were a facility in the Ohio Valley.

Thomas says it could be built by a private entity, a person or a business, and it could be named after them.

And it wouldn't just be for soccer.

"I envision a facility that would have a full indoor turf field that would serve soccer, football practice, baseball, softball, etc. With an indoor track, seating for spectators which is important. You don't see that at a lot of indoor facilities. I'd also like to see a wellness center and a couple of basketball courts," said Thomas

Thomas says it would all come down to funding.

He envisions a private/public partnership that would not require any taxpayer dollars.

He intends to start talking with businesses and individuals, and possibly start looking for some real estate.