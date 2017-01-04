St. Clairsville Kmart Set to Close

Another local Kmart store is set to close its doors.

According to Business Insider, the Kmart inside the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville will close in 2017.

Joe Bell, spokesman for the Cafaro Company, the Mall's owners also confirmed the closure.

Bell says the mall owners are "not overly concerned" because the space will be attractive to new tenants and expects to have new tenant in place shortly.

According to Bell, the store remains open at this point. He says they typically take 60-90 days to do a liquidation sale.

The Kmart on 3 Springs Drive in Weirton announced last week plans to close its doors.

Last year, the Kmart in the Tri-State Plaza in Steubenville and the Sears store at the Fort Steuben Mall were both closed.

This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Kmart's parent company Sears has closed within the past year to more than 200.