Area Businesses Feel the Benefit of Small Business Saturday

If you did some holiday shopping in the Ohio Valley, chances are you probably stopped at a locally owned business. But did you know that money spent locally stays in the community?

The holiday season, and the busiest shopping season of the year, is officially over. Many communities saw a push to shop local this year, and small businesses reaped the benefits; including the shops in Wheeling's Centre Market.

"We did much better than we expected. Between the Chamber of Commerce and the different advertising that was done for small businesses overall within the community, they really did a great job of promoting the small businesses, and I think that was a large reason that some of the businesses did so well," said Jill Neumann, owner of "Accents" in Centre Market.

Shopping local is not only good for shop owners, it also benefits the local economy. That's why local governments and Chambers of Commerce throughout the Mountain State are urging people to spend less money at big box stores and more at locally-owned businesses.

"It's a great contributor to our tax base, and right now, with our budget situation in West Virginia, we really need all the contributors to our tax base that we can find," said District 3 Representative Erikka Storch.

And shopping local to support your neighbor and help your community grow.

"In many of our communities, government is our largest employer. While a small business is not likely to ever be our largest employer, they're popping up and they're growing. And it's great to see somebody willing to take a chance and have such success rewarded," said Storch.

Another reason to shop local, small businesses are more likely to give back to the community.