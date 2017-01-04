Local Organization Working to Combat Drug Epidemic

An organization in Wheeling has been working with people for 11 years to help combat the rising drug epidemic in Wheeling and beyond.

The Unity Center said if you're worried about someone you know, look for the following symptoms: someone being on edge, potentially missing money or even just the person not acting the same ways they used to.

If you've noticed a problem they suggested immediately getting help by calling either a help center or 911.

"If your partner is dying, you're going to call the people that can help. It doesn't matter who it is or what you think. You do not want your family member, partner, spouse dying; you don't want it. And that's how you do it," said Laura Carter, President of the Unity Center Board of Directors.

The Unity Center also holds narcotics anonymous meetings every week.