City Donates to Cancer Research Classic

Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott recently presented Dr. Gregory Merrick with a $2,500 sponsorship check from the city for the 10th annual Cancer Research Classic (CRC) set for Friday and Saturday.

The city is one of several supporters of the event held at Wheeling Jesuit University which includes the nation’s top high school basketball teams and players.

Merrick, director of the Schiffler Cancer Center at Wheeling Hospital, is the CRC founder and director. The event also brings attention to importance of men’s health and Catholic education. The CRC attracts a significant number a spectators to who utilize the city’s hotels and restaurants.