Ohio and Belmont Counties Under Winter Weather Advisory

We've been dry overnight and are still this morning, but we have snow heading our way.

Doppler Radar shows just a few flurries around the viewing area right now, so we shouldn't see any travel issues this morning.

Temperatures are currently sitting in the upper teens to near 20 degrees and we will continue to see the 20s for highs today, but the wind chill is making it feel much colder outside In fact, wind chills are in the single digits this morning! So bundle up heading out the door today.

We are also under a Winter Weather Advisory for Ohio and Belmont Counties due to the snow heading our way. The Advisory goes into effect at 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m., Friday.

The National Weather Service is calling for 2-to-4 inches of snow with even more the further south you travel in WV.

Snow showers are expected this afternoon on the bus ride home.