Steubenville Police Arrest Man Wanted for Shootings

UPDATE

Trent Andre has been arrested by Steubenville Police.

Andre was taken into custody around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at 711 Market Square.

He's expected in Steubenville Municipal Court at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to multiple shootings in Jefferson County.

According to police, Trent Andre is wanted in connection multiple shootings in Steubenville.

Police say he has active weapons and felonious assault charges.

Andre is described as a white male, 5'10" 220lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is originally from Salem, Ohio.

Andre is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Steubenville Police Department at 740-282-5353 or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.