Police: Women Repeatedly Stole From Cabela's to "Get Their Fix"

Police say two women who have been stealing since August from Cabela's have been arrested and found with four stamp bags of heroin in their socks and used needles in their purses.

Deputy Sheriff Kris Waechter said he went to Cabela's on a different shoplifting call but while he was inside the store, employees recognized Clara Mahramus and LaToya Rusiek both of Canonsburg.

Since August, police say the two have taken 33 items of clothing totaling hundreds of dollars either by putting it on and wearing it out of the store, or by placing it in another bag and returning it at the customer service desk.

Sheriff's say they were using the quick cash to get their fix.

"I think as you know the drug industry issues is what fuels a lot of our crime especially the retail theft because it's a quick turn over, they can quickly turn over and get that gift card and sell cash and then go purchase their drugs," said Waechter.

Deputy Waechter did say the women said they would never steal again.

They were arraigned in Ohio County Magistrate court and are being charged with felony entering without breaking and felony possession of heroin.