Wheeling Jesuit University President Steps Down

The president of Wheeling Jesuit University has stepped down from his position.

Reverend James J. Fleming, S.J., Ph.D. announced his resignation as president of the university earlier this week to the WJU Board of Trustees.

His resignation took effect on January 3.

The chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, Reverend Monsignor Kevin M. Quirk, J.C.D., J.V., accepted Fleming’s resignation on behalf of the board and the University community.

Fleming has served as an administrator at WJU for seven years – the first three as vice president and as president since 2013. The University has appointed Mr. Michael Ferguson as Executive Vice President for Operations & Finance, and he will join the WJU community on January 9, 2017.

The search for an interim president has been launched with an appointment to be made on or before January 15, 2017.