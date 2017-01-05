Police: W.Va. Man Used Syringe To Squirt Semen On Women At Ohio Walmart

Police say a West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women at a Walmart in Ohio and used a syringe to spray them with his own semen.

According to CBS News, Timothy Blake was charged December 30 with pandering obscenity, sexual imposition and two counts of menace by stalking.

According to an arrest affidavit, officials in Marietta say they initially received a report in early November from a woman who said she noticed a "creepy" man who "seemed to be lingering around her” while she was shopping at Walmart.

The woman claimed a man was walking within a few inches behind her when she felt something wet hit her on her lower back and foot. She “began to panic” and went to a bathroom where she then discovered the substance was “sticky.” She then claimed to notice the man continued to watch her.

Police say surveillance video from the store showed the man squirting the woman.

A similar report was filed by a different woman in late December.

Surveillance video from both incidents showed the suspect driving away in a pickup truck. The pickup truck was then spotted two days later by Marietta Police.

When questioned by police, Blake initially told officials he had thrown egg yolks at the women, but an officer told him they tested the fluid. Blake then allegedly admitted it was semen.

He then said he had used syringes to spray egg, spit or semen on women on a dozen occasions, according to the affidavit.

Blake was booked into jail without bond, pending his arraignment.