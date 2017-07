The Belmont County man accused of a stabbing over the weekend makes his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Garry Wayne Posey is facing one count of felonious assault.

Judge Albert Davies ordered Posey held on $100,000 bond and to have no contact with the victim. Posey is accused of stabbing a man several times at a house on Pipe Creek Road in Jacobsburg. His preliminary hearing has been set for next Thursday morning at 10:30.

Posey remains in the Belmont County Jail.