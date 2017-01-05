Hancock County Citizens Speak Out Against Clean Air Act

Citizens in Hancock county spoke out again Thursday about the Clean Air Act that forbids smoking in all public places in the county.

Ted Arneault told commissioners today that the ordinance and ones similar in the state have cost the state and county millions of dollars.

And hundreds of jobs, particularly at Mountaineer Casino.

"I would like to see them pass an order, which they have the capability of doing, they being the county commission, that would force the health board to exempt video lottery licensees from the implementation of the Clean Air Act," said Arneault.

Arneault says he hopes the commission calls a special meeting soon to do this, because he says it costs the county and state money by the say.