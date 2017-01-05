Lawsuit File Against Former Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Lawsuit File Against Former Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy

WEIRTON, W.V.a -

A lawsuit has been filed against Former Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Cowden who was found guilty of using excessive force in a 2015 arrest.

The lawsuit was filed by Ryan Hamrick who was the victim in the case. The lawsuit also names the Hancock County Commission.

Surveillance video of the incident showed that Cowden forced the arrestee face-first into a brick wall, slammed their head into the wall, and punched them in the back of the head.

