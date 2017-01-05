Hancock County K9 Officer Undergoes Spinal Surgery

K9 Odin of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department should be back to work in about a month.

Odin had his spinal surgery on Monday in Columbus at Ohio State University and his surgeon is very optimistic.

Odin's handler says they are overwhelmed at the support from everyone in the community whose generosity has made this possible.

"Unbelievable support that the community has given-- we're talking people from the Oak Glen middle school students to people outside of the area that don't even know my dog to people that know me and my dog extremely well," said Deputy Eric Cline, K9 Handler for the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

So far the sheriff's office has spent almost $2,200 on Odin’s testing.

They have yet to receive a bill for the actual surgery, but are anticipating a cost somewhere in the $3,000 to $4,000 range.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Odin’s medical expenses can do so by taking or mailing a donation to:

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

102 North Court Street

New Cumberland, WV 26047