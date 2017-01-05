Correctional Officer in West Virginia Arrested on Child Porn Charges

A man who was responsible for supervising juveniles at the Gene Spadaro Detention Center in Mount Hope is now facing felony charges.

Stephen Basham, 37, of Scarbro was arrested on charges of Use of a Minor Child to Produce Obscene Matter, Criminal Invasion of Privacy and Possession of Child Erotica. Basham is a correctional officer at the Gene Spadaro Center.

Deputies in Raleigh County began investigating the case on Dec. 31, 2016 when they received a tip about child pornography on a cell phone at home in Scarbro.

Detectives said they found video of a minor child undressing and showering on the phone and were able to determine that it had been taken on the phone and not downloaded.

The victim spoke with investigators on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Just For Kids in Oak Hill. During the interview, deputies were told the suspect had tried to take video of the victim at least one other time.

The administrator of the Gene Spadaro Center said Basham has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the criminal case. There was no indication that Basham had any unsupervised contact with the juvenile detainees at the center while he was employed there.

"Keeping children safe from sexual predators is one of the primary duties and responsibilities of the Sheriff's Office," said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Any reports filed...concerning the alleged physical or sexual abuse of children will be carefully and thoroughly investigated, and anyone who harms one of our kids will be held accountable for his or her actions."

Basham was arraigned on Thursday. He was released on a $25,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office and Just for Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center.