AT&T Helps Keep People Prepared during Winter Weather Emergencies

Officials with AT&T said they are prepared for the Winter Weather.

The telephone service provider said they an arsenal of disaster response equipment and personnel on standby and they're ready to move quickly, but they want to make sure you're prepared as well so they offer a few tips,

keep your cell phone charged at all times so you can use it, if you have an emergency,

Store all emergency numbers in your phone including police and fire departments,

Make sure your family has a communication plan in place,

Take advantage of mapping technology so you can find the easiest route out of any dangerous situation.