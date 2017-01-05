The Roadways are becoming more dangerous as the snow falls

We are in a winter weather advisory here in the Ohio Valley until 3 a.m. but the effects of the continuing snow fall are being felt more by our vehicles.

The snow only seems to be getting worse, the later the night becomes and the hazards on the road have become immense. In Monroe County the Sheriff's Department initiated a level one snow emergency due to the drifting and blowing snow on the roadways. And with that there is also ice on the roads that can cause problems.

While in Holloway many were left without power due to a vehicle striking a power pole, but the Volunteer Fire department opened their fish fry building for any one who needed a warm shelter. According to Ron Taylor of the department, things are back to normal in Holloway.

The Friendly City looks deserted as the roadways are getting worse, I have the story for @WTRF7News tonight. pic.twitter.com/nfvp5yxd8f — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) January 6, 2017

In Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont County we are happy to say that there haven't been many serious incidents to report as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Now with the road dangers the American Automobile Association has a few tips for drivers to stay safe: 1. Keep at least a half tank of gas in your car, in case you have to pull off and rely on the heat for warmth, 2. Allow enough distance between yourself and the car in front of you, 3. Drive slowly and safely; have extra time between your destinations, and of course buckle up.

AAA's number one suggestion is to simply just stay off the roads.