Hancock County K-9 Officer Recovering Well After Spinal Surgery

Hancock County K-9 Officer, Odin, is on the mend after a successful spinal surgery.

Odin had his spinal surgery on Monday in Columbus at Ohio State University and his surgeon is very optimistic.

Odin's handler Eric Cline said they are overwhelmed with the support from everyone in the community whose generosity has made the surgery possible.

"Unbelievable support that the community has given-- we're talking people from the Oak Glen middle school students to people outside of the area that don't even know my dog to people that know me and my dog extremely well," Cline said.

So far the sheriff's office has spent almost $2,200 on Odin's testing. They have yet to receive a bill for the actual surgery but are anticipating a cost somewhere between three and $4,000 dollars.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Odin's medical expenses can do so by taking or mailing a donation to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Odin is expected to be back on the beat within the next month.