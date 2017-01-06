Schools Delays and Frigid Temperatures for Your Friday

People across the Ohio Valley are waking up to snow on the ground for Friday morning.

For road conditions, main roads including I-70, I-470, Route 2 and Route 7 are reported to be clear but wet this morning.

Back roads and side streets may still be snow covered so use caution as you head this morning.

Temperatures are very low this morning as we struggle to get out of the teens temperature wise through the entire day.

