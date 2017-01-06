Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled in Ohio County

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Ohio County on U.S. Route 40 in front of the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department tonight.

This will begin at 6 p.m. and last until midnight. The checkpoint is working to deter drunk and impaired driving in the area.

If anyone feels they will be inconvenienced by driving through, you can drive around the check point.

If you're traveling east on U.S. Route 40 take a right onto Dallas Pike then onto interstate 70 then exit in Pennsylvania at Exit 1.

If you're traveling west on U.S. Route 40, just travel the opposite direction of those directions given.

Feel free to contact 304-238-1100 for more information.

Always be vigilant and safe while driving.