Police Make Arrests During Active Meth Lab Bust

Two people in Brooke County face numerous charges after police discovered an active meth lab in Wellsburg.

Police in Wellsburg were able to discover the lab thanks to the help of vigilant neighbors reporting and the Pseudoephedrine Tracking System, which tracks the sale of Pseudoephedrine (AKA Sudafed).

According to police, the bust happened at 91 26th Street Apartment B.

Polcie say James Stevie and Dawn Grillo were arrested and charged with Operating a Clandestine Drug Lab.

Lt. Lester Skinner with the Wellsburg Police Department said this was the result of a months-long investigation.

The Brooke County Sheriff's Office, as-well-as the West Virginia State Police also assisted.