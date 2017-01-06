Former Martins Ferry Teacher Sent To Jail

A former Martins Ferry teacher has learned his fate after sending inappropriate message to an 8th grade student.

Joshua Cusick went before the judge to be sentenced Friday morning.

The defense asked for no jail time, only community control sanctions.

The defense said Cusick now receives counseling and deeply regrets sending inappropriate images to an 8th grader.

Both Cusick and his mother pleaded in court for his freedom.

"I first want to apologize to the victim and her family for any and all pain that my actions have caused. There's not a second of the day that goes by that I do not regret my decisions and the ramifications of them," said Joshua Cusick.

"He apologized to his dad for ruining the Cusick name. Although Josh will never be able to teach again, we feel he has so much to offer. We believe his future can still be filled with promise. It is our hope that he will be given a second chance and be spared incarceration," said Denise Cusick, Joshua's Mother.

"He will serve six months in the Belmont County Jail (gasp from audience) and six months in the EOCC (gasp from audience). Now for the parents gasping at this moment, I do believe that you would feel differently if this was your child or grandchild. And do understand that I am not ordering him to the penitentiary," said Judge Frank Fregiato.

The judge ordered that Cusick be taken immediately to jail.

The judge said he gave him a year behind bars because Cusick cast all teachers in a bad light, and broke the time-honored trust of the teacher-student relationship.

He said it unfairly placed the school system in a bad light also.

