MISSING: Police Looking For Missing W.Va. Teen & Man Wanted In Connection

Police in West Virginia are looking for a missing teenager and a man believed to be with the juvenile.

According to police, 16-year old, Zachary Bryan Gulley went missing around 1:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5th, 2017.

Gulley is 5' 3", weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black glasses, a dark gray WVU shirt with blue jeans. Police also say that Gulley has mild autism and is a resident of Harrison County, W.Va.

Gulley left home in his 2001 Chevrolet S-10 Pickup which is either Tan or Gray with West Virginia Registration OWT 961.

Police are also looking for 21-year-old, Michael Anthony Rose who may be with Gulley.

Rose is also wanted for probation violation and has an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear from Harrison County. He is 5' 10'', weighs 138 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Rose is last known to be from the Shinnston area of Harrison County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zachary Bryan Gulley or Michael Anthony Rose, please call the Harrison County 911 Center at (304)-623-6559 or our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crime Fighters tip line at 1-800-223-0312.