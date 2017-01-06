Investigators Determine Causes of Recent Fires in Wheeling

Investigators have determined the causes of three recent fires in Wheeling.

Officials say a space heater was the cause of the fire that started at 61 Virginia Street and spread to four adjacent houses on Wheeling Island on Monday, January 2.

According to officials, a smoke detector was key in alerting the occupant of the home. No one was injured in the fire.

Those homes will most likely be demolished due to the damage.

Investigators have also determined that a fire on Park View Road on December 28 was caused by a power line that was downed from a tree. Investigators say the line energized the nearby metal carport and caught the vacant home on fire.

Officials say the fire on 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4 has been determined to be accidental.