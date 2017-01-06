Man Accused of Firing Shots in Jefferson County Waives Right to - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Man Accused of Firing Shots in Jefferson County Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

Isaiah Pavlic is accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville. Isaiah Pavlic is accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville.
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -

The Wintersville man accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville last Friday, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

19-year-old Isaiah Pavlic is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and discharge of a firearm while intoxicated.

Pavlic's attorney, Aaron Miller, says they plan on taking care of the matter next week in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court via a Bill of Information.

He is still in the Jefferson County Jail on a  $250,000 bond.

