Man Accused of Firing Shots in Jefferson County Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing

Isaiah Pavlic is accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville. STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -
The Wintersville man accused of firing off several shots in downtown Steubenville last Friday, has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
19-year-old Isaiah Pavlic is being charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine, and discharge of a firearm while intoxicated.
Pavlic's attorney, Aaron Miller, says they plan on taking care of the matter next week in Jefferson County Common Pleas Court via a Bill of Information.
He is still in the Jefferson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.