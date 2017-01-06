Travel Tips for Cold Weather

The freezing temperatures the Ohio Valley is experiencing are expected to last through the weekend, and you want to prepared out on the roads, especially if you are traveling with small children.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the first step is preparing your car mechanically, batteries, fluids, hoses, wind shield wipers, but if something does happen after doing all of that, making sure you're prepared on the inside is the next step.

"In times like this, we're running several calls at a time, so it may be a little while before we get there," said Lt. Joseph Fetty.

Thursday night during the snowfall, the patrol responded to multiple calls of cars stuck in ditches and in the median. Lt. Fetty said there were far fewer than the first big snowfall of the season a few weeks ago as people continue to get used to driving in this, but now, we're dealing with the frigid temperatures.

"We encourage people to put a winter packet in the vehicle as well, and that would contain anything from a cell phone, and an extra car charger, some power drinks, maybe water," Lt. Fetty added.

As well as warm blankets or a sleeping bag, non-perishable snacks, and dressing for the weather because you never know if and when you'll have to get out.

"I see a lot of people just jump in the car to take off, and they're not wearing the appropriate dress, and when you break down, you're in that nice warm car, and then, you get out and it's 6 degrees. You're not going to last long, so we want to make sure everyone is dressing for the weather, has that extra stuff in their vehicle. Jumper cables if need be. We even encourage carrying a small shovel just in case you can dig that snow away and get yourself out of where you're at," Lt. Fetty said.

Lt. Fetty adds that the biggest thing to prevent accidents is to add more time to your commute, and just slow down. Melting snow can cause water and ice patches anywhere.