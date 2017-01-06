Blessing of the Waters Held at Heritage Port

The bitter cold weather didn't stop one local congregation from holding a special service along the edge of the Ohio River Friday.

The priests and members of St. John the Divine Greek Orthodox Church in Wheeling gathered at noon and held a Blessing of the Waters at Heritage Port.

They said the event is the Feast of the Theophany, the day they celebrate the manifestation of the Holy Trinity.

Despite a cold wind and single digit temperatures, they held their service.

"All throughout the world, Orthodox priests, Orthodox Christians are blessing the waters. The world is in constant need of renewal. And so through the blessings, as we say, living in Christ and through the Holy Spirit, we bless the waters. And people are always looking for renewal and life, and what better way to do it than through prayer and through blessing," Father Demetrious Tsikouris said.

Leaders said they commemorate this feast day every year on January 6th.

One priest threw small frozen crosses into the water, touched the water with a large wooden cross, dipping it into the river and saying blessings.

Parish members of all ages were taking part, saying prayers and singing hymns.