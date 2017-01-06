Plea Proceedings Fall Through, Belmont County Case to Move Forward

The woman facing charges in connection with the death at Powerline Park on Memorial Day weekend had a court appearance Friday.

Tonya Morehead, 38, of Mount Morris Pennsylvania was reportedly ready to enter a plea in the case, but in court, the judge announced that plea negotiations apparently fell through; so the case is set go to court on January 19th.

Morehead is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault on an officer and harassment with bodily fluid.

The charges stem from the death of Mark Magazine, 46, of Republic, Pennsylvania. He was struck by a Polaris Razor Morehead was allegedly driving and was pinned between the sport utility vehicle and a trailer.