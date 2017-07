An episode of the popular show "House Hunters" airing Friday will feature a West Virginia couple.

Producers of the show received permits from the city of Morgantown earlier this year to film the episode. The couple is shown three different homes they may like in the area, and pick one to buy. Producers said the show will feature views of West Virginia University, Coopers Rock, and other popular destinations in Monongalia County.

You can see the episode tonight at 10 on HGTV.